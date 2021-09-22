Jerry Lynn Wike, 75, of Taylorsville, passed away September 22, 2021, after an extended illness at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Jerry was born on March 8, 1946, in Alexander County, to the late Crowson David Wike and Ida Dellinger Wike Jolly. Jerry was a furniture worker and a member of Rocky Face Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Gerald Lee Wike; three brothers, James Wike, Darrell Wike, and Kenneth Wike; and three sisters, Carol Jenkins, Lillian Canter, and Clara Hensley.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Wanda “Kay” Hoke Wike of the home; two sons, Eddie Wike and wife Cindy of Hiddenite, and Gary Wike of Taylorsville; a daughter, Rita Payne of Taylorsville; two brothers, Gene Wike and wife Debbie of Taylorsville, and Roger Wike and wife Laura of Taylorsville; a sister, Kathy Gantt of Sugar Loaf; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one on the way; and a number of nieces, nephews, and great friends.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Rocky Face Baptist Church, PO Box 397, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Chapman Funeral is serving the Jerry Wike Family.