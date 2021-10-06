Martha A. Isenhour Merrill, 78, of Statesville, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

Martha was born February 25, 1943, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Clarence Isenhour and Ethel Avis Bost Isenhour.

She worked in textiles and retired from William T. Burnett. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Statesville.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include a daughter, Sabrina Whitesides of Iredell County; sons, Dean Merrill and Jimmy Merrill, both of Iredell County; sisters, Joyce Josey, Sylvia Sipes, and Karen Isenhour, all of Iredell County; and brothers, Dwight Isenhour and Gary Isenhour, both of Iredell County.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, October 11, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 168 Lookout Dam Road, Statesville, NC 28677. The family will receive friends from 2 – 3 p.m. prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.