Patsy Ann Rhyne, 70, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, in Catawba County.

Patsy was born on August 19, 1951, in Alexander County, to the late William Jefferson Hines and Hazel Lorene Dagenhart Hines. Patsy was retired from furniture after 48 years.

Patsy loved cooking for her church family as well as others. She founded Wittenburg Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary and served as an EMT and on the Alexander County Rescue Squad for six years.

She enjoyed spending time with her great-grandbaby.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Rhyne; son, Jeffery Wike; and sister, Carolyn Brawley.

Those left to cherish the memories of Patsy include daughter, Wendy Combs (Chris); brother, Danny Hines (Carol); grandchildren, Michela Blalock (Nicholas) and Casey Combs; great-grandchild, Adelynn Blalock; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Sandra Jolly.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. The service will follow at 3:30 p.m. Rev. Steve Dagenhart and Rev. Taylor Miller will be officiating. Burial will follow in Taylorsville City Cemetery.

The family requests no flowers and asks that memorials be made to Taylorsville Baptist Camp Meeting, Kevin Payne, 2570 Goble Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.