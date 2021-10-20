Mary Lou Wike Kerley, 93, of Taylorsville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 20, 2021.

Mary Lou was born May 6, 1928, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Lawrence Wike and Cleo Deal Wike.

She worked in the family poultry business until she retired at the age of 67. She was a lifelong member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and taught Sunday School for almost 30 years.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vaughn Kerley; three sisters, Thelma Warren, Ruby Brigman, and Ruth Brumley; five brothers, Lonnie, Atwell, Ed and Harold Wike, along with an infant brother; daughter-in-law, Noel Kerley; and son-in-law, Dannie Wike.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her children, Sandra Wike, Glenda Daniels (Bernie), Jeffrey Kerley, and Jimmy Kerley (Crystal), all of Taylorsville; eight grandchildren, Gina Chapman, Rodney Daniels, Tricia St.Clair, David and Daniel Wike, Justin Kerley, Bailey James, and Brittney Holland; nine great-grandchildren, Caleb Roberts, Madison and Rylan St.Clair, Isabella Daniels, Vaughn and Chase Wike, and Charlie, Ava and Jackson Holland; two sisters, Janice Roscoe (Frank) and Joyce Adams (Frankie); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Mrs. Kerley will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021. A graveside service will be held at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021. Rev. Chris Goforth and Rev. Lander Heafner will be officiating.

Serving as pallbearers will be Rodney Daniels, David Wike, Justin Kerley, Caleb Roberts, Rylan St.Clair, and Cody James.

The family would like to thank all her special caregivers and Alexander County Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.