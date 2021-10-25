Freeda Nicewander Brookman, 83, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

She was born December 21, 1937, in Bland County, Virginia, to the late Andrew and Leah Thompson Nicewander. Freeda was a member of Oakwood Baptist Church in Taylorsville and retired from the healthcare industry. She enjoyed quilting, crafting, and the “lunch bunch” on Fridays.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Brookman, Sr.; daughter, Rita Sullivan; sisters, Hazel, Rose, Alene, and Dolly; and brother, Andrew (Buddy).

Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Don Brookman and wife Kimberly of Hickory, and Timothy Brookman of Huntington Beach, California; daughters, Tami Holston of Taylorsville, and Teresa Coley of Hickory; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A service to celebrate Freeda’s life will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16, Newton. Rev. Joel Frye will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., at Bennett Funeral Service. The Brookman Family requests that COVID restrictions be observed.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave #100, Charlotte, NC 28207; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to the Brookman Family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com.

The Brookman Family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton.