Man and ex-girlfriend arrested for sex crimes against her daughter

Recently, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Investigators were contacted by Investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a man now living in Catawba County who had admitted to engaging in sexual acts with his ex-girlfriend’s juvenile daughter. These acts took place over a lengthy period of time from 2012 to 2016. The man, identified as Colan Lewis Swink, was living in Taylorsville with the victim’s mother, Tammy Brown, during the time period when these alleged offenses occurred.

Following an investigation by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Colan Lewis Swink, age 44 of Newton, was taken into custody and charged with 25 counts of Felony Statutory Rape, 25 counts of Felony Sex Offenses, and 109 counts of Felony Sex Acts by a Substitute Parent/Custodian. His bond was set at $5,000,000 secured with a court appearance set for November 1st, 2021.

Also charged was Tammy Reedy Brown, age 49 of Taylorsville, with 1 count of Felony Conspiracy of a Sex Act by a Substitute Parent/Custodian. Her bond was set at $75,000 secured with a court appearance set for November 1st, 2021.