Ruby Katherine Davis, 82, of Union Grove, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born on November 16, 1938, to the late Arnold W. and Texie B. Storie. Ruby was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed trips to the beach but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. And of course, Christmas shopping with the girls.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Davis; daughter, Sherri Renee Loudermelt; and brothers and sisters, Foybell Carton, Myrtle McLain, Freida Hendrix, Juanita Teague, Chad Storie, Robert Storie, and Wade Storie.

Ruby is survived by her sister, Reva Grindstaff (James); two daughters, Donna Shumaker (Donnie) and Tammy Norton (Barry); a son, Randy Loudermelt (Tammy); five grandchildren, Michelle Mooe, Eric Mooe, Shanna Speaks (Stony), Chris Mooe, and Darrell McDaniels (Brooke); six great-grandchildren, Jordan Mooe, Austin Mooe, Dylan Speaks (Lindsay), Chanler Speaks, Dustin Mooe (Sabrina), and Ava McDaniels; and a great-great-grandson, Elijah Speaks.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Stephen Pope officiating. Burial will follow at Taylor Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Austin Mooe, Chanler Speaks, Dylan Speaks, Stony Speaks, Darrell McDaniels, and Eric Mooe.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Iredell County at 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

