Gayle M. Hyman, 80, of Stony Point, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021, at her home.

Gayle was born April 20, 1941, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Harvey Clay Moody and Lucille Brown Moody.

She worked for Thor-lo for many years and was a life-long member of New Amity ARP Church in Loray. She loved her flowers, working out in the yard, and playing cards. But most of all, she loved her grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” J. Hyman; a daughter, Angie Hyman; sister, Jean McLester; and brother, Jim Moody.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Krista Millsaps (Greg); her grandchildren, Gannon Millsaps and Gracee Millsaps; her step-sons, Michael Hyman (Diana) and Jerry Hyman (Kathe); her step-grandchildren, Betsy Hyman Dixon, Jeromy Hyman, and Cory Hyman; her sister, Beverly Bridges; her brother, Bill Moody (Carol); sister-in-law, Carolyn Moody; life-long best friend, Diane Mason; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and special friends.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, November 11, 2021, at New Amity ARP Church. Rev. Earl Linderman will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Gayle M. Hyman.