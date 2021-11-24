Steven “Stevie” Mark Gilliam, 61, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Amorem Hospice Care in Hudson.

Steven was born June 21, 1960, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late Robert Lee Gilliam and Cora Roberson Gilliam.

He worked for Freightliner, in Cleveland, for 26 plus years. He was of the Christian faith. Stevie loved sports, especially Ohio State, San Francisco 49ers, and the Detroit Pistons. He loved his family, his wife, children, and especially the grandchildren.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Vanessa Clodfelter.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 33 years, Janice Teague Gilliam; his daughters, Kesha Montgomery of Columbus, Ohio, and Laronya Teague of Macon, Georgia; his sons, Damion Gilliam of Columbus, Ohio, Dewaun “Scooter” Teague of Taylorsville, and additional son, Travis Clodfelter of Columbus, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; a great-grandchild on the way; his sisters, Rhoda Clodfelter and Traci G. Powell, both of Columbus, Ohio; his brother, Elder Clodfelter of Columbus, Ohio; lifetime friend, Larry Fraley; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that he loved so dearly.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Liberty Grove Baptist Church. Rev. Elliott Boston and Rev. Anthony Carter will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice Care, 526 Pine Mountain Road, Hudson, NC 28638.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Steven “Stevie” Mark Gilliam.