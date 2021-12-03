Phyllis Bowman Matheson, 103, of Conover, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021, at her daughter’s home.

Phyllis was born May 27, 1918, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Arthur Taylor Bowman and Laura Moose Bowman.

She taught school at Graham Elementary in Shelby for most of her career. She was a member of Trinity Baptist in Newton. She always had a positive spirit. She loved playing Bridge, and reading books, but most of all she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Mack Matheson; an infant daughter; granddaughter, Mary Cassidy Matheson Furrow; and a sister, Linda Bowman Jones.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Laura Matheson McNeely of Conover; her sons, Robert Steven Matheson of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, and Charles Edwin Matheson (Mary Jane) of Winston-Salem; her grandchildren, Wilson Matheson (Katie), Blair Keene (David), Sara Carroll, Martha McNeely Layne (Stephen), Anna McNeely, Riley Matheson, Mack Matheson, Carlie Matheson, Blase Matheson, Paul Matheson, Veronica Matheson, Jack Matheson, and Alexander Matheson; and six great-grandchildren, Sophie Keene, Chloe Davis, Teddy Furrow, Holden Matheson, Blake Matheson, and Hannah Kate Matheson.

A graveside service will be held at the Taylorsville City Cemetery.

A graveside service will be held at the Taylorsville City Cemetery.

