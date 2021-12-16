Joe Neil Morrison, 65, of North Wilkesboro, passed away unexpectedly on December 16, 2021, at Wilkes Medical Center.

Joe was born February 9, 1956, in Iredell County, to the late John Lee Morrison and Helen Virginia Dye Morrison. He was a member of Saint Joseph Baptist Church.

Survivors include a brother, Robert Dye of Statesville; and three sisters, Joann Morrison of Statesville, Phyllis Mackie of Statesville, and Barbara Shacon of Statesville.

There are no services to be announced at this time.

