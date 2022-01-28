Snow, low wind chills expected Jan. 28-29 By Editor | January 28, 2022 | 0 Between one and two inches of snow are expected to fall in Alexander County on Friday, January 28, and into Saturday, January 29, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Gusty winds and low wind chills are expected as well. Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Poultry owners cautioned: Protect your birds from virus January 28, 2022 | No Comments » Ferguson assists Honduran government with fire emergency January 26, 2022 | No Comments » Ellendale Fire Dept. event debuts new fire apparatus January 26, 2022 | No Comments » Schools set remote operation for Jan. 21 January 20, 2022 | No Comments » Cubbard Express opens in Bethlehem January 20, 2022 | No Comments »