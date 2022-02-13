Kimberly Ann Parsons, 57, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Kimberly was born on Thursday, November 12, 1964, in Caldwell County, to the late Bobby Ray Smith and Anna Lee Phillips Smith. Kimberly formally worked at Friendship Furniture as a sewer.

Those left to cherish the memories of Kimberly include her fiancé, Jim Pennell; three stepchildren, Tina Williams, Whitney Pennell, and Tabitha Mays; sisters, Pamela Chester, Donna Michaels, and Shannon Burton; and a brother, Alan Ray Smith.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. Inurnment will be with the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alexander Funeral Service, PO Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

