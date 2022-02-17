Arthur Lee Watts, Jr., 83, of Taylorsville, went home Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Brookdale in Statesville.

Arthur was born on July 24, 1938, the son of Arthur Lee Watts, Sr. and Janie Hollar Watts. He was a member of Three Forks Baptist Church and taught the older men’s Sunday School Class.

He was in the US Army, stationed in Augsburg, Germany as a medic. At one time, he was a member of the Alexander Rescue Squad. He was also a founding member of the Sugar Loaf Ramblers.

He enjoyed walking. He would walk to the top of Barrett’s Mountain several times a week. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Minnie Sue Watts.

Those left to cherish his memory are sisters Jeanette Watts and Vicki Watts; brother, Cub Watts (Lori); nieces, Heather Watts Merrell (Joseph), Katrina Watts Jones (Tod), Betsy Watts Moore (Jason), Kelsey Watts, Kailei Watts, Kaitlyn Schronce (Justin), Peyton Moore, Abby Merrell, and Saige Schronce; nephews, Zakary Merrell and Tanner Moore; and a great-niece or nephew to come.

Visitation for Mr. Watts will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., at Three Forks Baptist Church. Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Dr. Carson Moseley and Rev. Jimmy Parker will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Three Forks Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Tod Jones, Jason Moore, Tanner Moore, Justin Schronce, Len Rogers, and George Rogers.

Memorials may be made to DAV Chapter 84, 582 Carrigan Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.