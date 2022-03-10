| logout
Child Safety Zones proposed at bus stops
Alexander County Commissioners held a public hearing at their March 7, 2022, meeting on a proposed county ordinance to establish child safety zones in Alexander County.
Sheriff Chris Bowman said he received a call several months ago from a concerned parent regarding a registered sex offender parking at school bus stops. Detectives Buddy McKinney and Dennis Foster started investigating the matter, and discovered that the state statute doesn’t include bus stops in the “sex offender unlawfully on premises” section. Sheriff Bowman said that Henderson County has adopted an ordinance to establish child safety zones, and Iredell County is considering adopting a similar ordinance.
Detective McKinney said the number one goal of the ordinance is the safety of children and to be able to enforce the prevention of loitering at bus stops.
He noted there are 86 registered sex offenders in Alexander County.
Commissioners expressed their concern about the problem and confirmed their support of the ordinance.
A special meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 21, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom video conference to vote on the ordinance.