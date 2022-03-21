Wayne Mecimore, 74, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Maple Leaf in Statesville.

Wayne was born on March 28, 1947, in Alexander County, to the late R.Z. Mecimore and Louise Cline Mecimore.

Wayne was a member of the Taylorsville Church of God. He enjoyed old cars and camping. He also loved his grand-puppy, “Maggie.”

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his daughter, Misty Pennell (Curtis); his brothers, Kenneth Mecimore (Ann) and Tony Mecimore; three nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; the mother of his daughter, Nancy Mecimore; and two special friends, Robin Killan and Jean Griffith.

The funeral service for Mr. Mecimore will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, March 25, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. James Smith and Jim Childers will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:45 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

