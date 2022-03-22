Sample ballots available for Primary

A partisan primary determines the political party nominees who will appear on the ballot in the General Election in November. North Carolina uses a semi-closed primary, which means that voters registered with a political party may only vote their party’s primary ballot and may not vote in another party’s primary. For example, a registered Republican may only vote in the Republican Party primary. Unaffiliated voters must choose the party’s primary in which they want to vote. A voter’s party affiliation for the May 17 Primary is determined by the party affiliation listed on their voter record as of the voter registration deadline of April 22.