Vera Lackey By Editor | April 5, 2022 | 0 Vera Lackey, 91, of Statesville, passed away on April 5, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced later. Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Lackey Family. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Raymond “Ray” Charles Blasius, Jr. April 4, 2022 | No Comments » Connie Gilmore “Pop” Stine April 4, 2022 | No Comments » Alva Jean Milstead April 3, 2022 | No Comments » Ricky Allen Powers April 3, 2022 | 1 Comment » Howard Stephen “Steve” Jones April 2, 2022 | 1 Comment »