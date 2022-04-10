Iva Mary Harrington, 83, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her home after an extended illness.

Iva was born February 16, 1939, in Vermont, to the late Robert Harrington and Alice Harrington. Iva worked for the Statesville Auto Auction and she was a member of Command Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sons, Perry Harrington and Walley Harrington, both of Vermont; two daughters, Mary Cook and Sylvia Hicks, both of Statesville; a brother, Bill Harrington of Vermont; and two sisters, Marge Winslow of Statesville, and Linda Remmington of Vermont.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at Command Baptist Church. Rev. Tony Fox will officiate. The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Command Baptist Church Cemetery.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Harrington Family.