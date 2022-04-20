Frankie Crumpler Drum, 68, of Hiddenite, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House.

Frankie was born January 18, 1954, in Samson County, the daughter of Houston Victor Crumpler and Mary Francis Hilderbran Elmore.

Mrs. Drum was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed riding horses, fishing, and growing flowers.

Including her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Vickie Kay Crumpler.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband, Dale Drum; a son, Michael Todd Benton and Rebecca Nelson of Statesville; grandchildren, Dawn Benton, Bradley Benton, Jeffery Benton, David Benton, and Shelby Nelson; a sister, Cyndi Lorraine Crumpler; and a brother, Houston Victor Crumpler, Jr. (Rebecca) of Kansas.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

