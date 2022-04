Janett Perez Roman, 39, of Hiddenite, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Janett was born December 6, 1982, in Hueyapan De Ocampo, Veracruz, the daughter of Francisco Perez Gomez and Adela Roman Antemate. She was a member of Iglesia Nueva Vida Church.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her daughters, Zitzia Diane Perez and Dara Sofia Santiago Perez, both of Hiddenite; her son, Mizalet Santiago Perez of Hiddenite; her sisters, Claudia Perez, Marisela Perez, Mayra Perez, and Viviana Perez; and her brother, Lazaro Antonio Perez.

No services are planned at this time.

