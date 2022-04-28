Meth ring disrupted, drugs seized April 26

Alexander County Sheriff’s Office recently made arrests and drug seizures to disrupt a methamphetamine distribution ring.

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at approximately 7:00 PM, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Taylorsville Police Department, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations, and Alexander County EMS responded to a residence located on Lambert Drive in the northeastern part of Hiddenite. A search warrant was executed by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team with the assistance of the agencies listed above.

This search warrant was the conclusion of a 14-month long investigation involving a methamphetamine trafficking ring that extended from South Carolina to Alexander County. The investigation was initiated by Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, an individual was detained outside the residence. Entry was then made into the residence, where two individuals were detained. Alexander County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Daigo alerted to the presence of narcotics in the suspect vehicle, located in the driveway at the residence. Alexander County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Ash alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the residence.

Approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine was located inside the residence, along with approximately $4,200 in US currency and drug paraphernalia. Approximately 2.7 pounds of methamphetamine were located inside the suspect vehicle, along with a pistol. All items were seized by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Various needles and a NARCAN kit were also located inside the residence. The street value of the seized methamphetamine (approximately 3.9 pounds) is approximately $50,000. This represents about 1,600 individual doses of methamphetamine, on average, officers explained.

John Dempsey Watson, W/M, age 39 of Hiddenite, was arrested and charged with Felony Trafficking Methamphetamine, Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance, Felony Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Watson was placed under $500,000 secured bond with a first appearance date of Monday, May 2, 2022, in Alexander County District Court.

Keon Deantre Choice, B/M, age 28 of Cowpens, SC was arrested and charged with Felony Trafficking Methamphetamine, Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance, Felony Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Choice was placed under $500,000 secured bond with a first appearance date of Monday, May 2, 2022, in Alexander County District Court.

Daron Laroy Hillman, B/M, age 25 of Gaffney, SC was arrested and charged with Felony Trafficking Methamphetamine, Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance, Felony Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Hillman was placed under $500,000 secured bond with a first appearance date of Monday, May 2, 2022, in Alexander County District Court.

Sheriff Bowman would like to thank all agencies involved for their assistance in this narcotics investigation, with a special thanks to Iredell County Sheriff’s Office for their willingness to provide their BEARCAT (an armored tactical vehicle used for officer safety) for use in this operation.

Sheriff Bowman stated: “This investigation disrupted a major drug trafficking organization that was operating as well as distributing narcotics throughout the county. This investigation would not have been possible without the assistance of multiple local, state, and federal agencies. It has always been a focus of this office to make an impact on drug trafficking throughout Alexander County.”