Dennis Paul Chapman, 53, of Stony Point, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home.

Dennis was born July 15, 1968, in Iredell County, the son of the late David Paul Chapman and Linda Keever Chapman.

He worked for Wesley Hall Furniture in Hickory and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his seven grandchildren.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Jimmy K. Cline, and his sister-in-law, Katherine Wike Chapman.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Vickie Cline Chapman of the home; his children, Tennille Hileman (Randy) of Taylorsville, Tia Fox (Justin) of Pinehurst, and Tiffany Brown (Alex) of Taylorsville (currently stationed in the Marshall Islands); his grandchildren, Maddox and Shyla Hileman, Finley and Jeter Fox, and Cadence, Layah and Henry Brown; his brother, Keith Chapman of Taylorsville; his sister, Donna Cockrell (Chad) of Stony Point; nephews and niece, Chris and Tyler Chapman, and Colby and Lindy Cockrell; mother-in-law, Jean Cline of Taylorsville; brother-in-law, Greg Cline of Taylorsville; sister-in-law, Lorrie Myers (Ronnie) of Taylorsville; and many lifelong friends who were all very special to him.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, May 16, 2022, at Rocky Face Baptist Church. Pastor Ryan Hodges and Pastor Eddie Jolly will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Pallbearers include Colby Cockrell, Chris Chapman, Johnny Chapman, Shannon Chapman, Mark Bebber, Guy Munday, Barry Swift, Wayne Chapman, and Monty Rhyne.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Dennis Paul Chapman.