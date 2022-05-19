George Lindburg White, 94, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.

He was born December 20, 1927, to the late Ralph and Fannie White. He was a member of Three Forks Baptist Church. George loved to work at Little Egypt with his son, Terry.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Terry White and Dale White (Dianne).

George will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Three Forks Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Mark Robinette will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alexander Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.