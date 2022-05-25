ACHS Graduation set for Friday, May 27



Alexander Central High School Principal Jacob Lail has announced the 2022 Graduation Ceremonies will be held Friday, May 27, at 7:00 p.m. at Cougar Stadium.

Several seniors will have roles in the commencement program. The graduation speaker will be Sarah Beth Inman, Beta Club Co-President. The Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Nolan Heath, Beta Club Co-President, with invocation and welcome by Elijah Peal. Benediction will be given by Evan Presnell.

Dr. Jennifer F. Hefner, Ed.D., Superintendent, will give remarks as well.

A full listing of graduates and more graduation details are shown in the Graduation 2022 section, included in this week’s print issue.

ACHS graduation events, schedule, and rules listed

Alexander Central High School officials have announced the 2022 graduation events, as follows:

School leaders issued the following list of rules for those attending:

• All traffic should enter through the School Drive entrance except for handicap and Senior Parade parking. Only handicap and senior parade parking is allowed to enter at the stadium using the Liledoun Road entrance. You must have a Handicap placard or Senior Parade Parking Pass to enter using the Liledoun entrance. All other traffic will enter using School Drive.

• No air horns, no umbrellas, no large bags/backpacks

• Staff will open the gates at 5:30 p.m. for guests to start entering the stadium. Guests must arrive no later than 7 p.m. We will start the ceremony at 7 p.m. and the gates will be closed at that time. There is no reserved seating.

• The senior parade will begin approximately 15-20 minutes after the ceremony. Seniors have been provided with information regarding the senior parade downtown.

• If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will be in the Varsity gym and students will be provided 5 guest tickets.

As the school has in the past, staff will have added security measures for graduation since it is such a large community event. Walk-through metal detectors will be used at the gates as well as handheld wands.

Dress code for graduation

Graduation is a formal event. Along with the student’s cap and gown, students should adhere to the following guidelines for dress:

• No sneakers

• No jeans

• No Cowboy boots

• Can not decorate Caps

• Only stoles and tassels distributed by ACHS

• Dress shirt and Tie or bowtie

• Mrs. Carrie Head can assist if seniors need clothes, cap, or gown.

Graduation Practice

Graduation practice is required for all students. Graduates will practice twice; Thursday, May 26, 1:00 p.m. in stadium, and Friday, May 27, at 9:00 a.m. in auditorium.

Students should plan to be at graduation practice for at least 2 hours each day.

Seniors will receive tickets for admission and for the Parade parking at the graduation practice. Seniors should make sure to have taken their cap and gown out of the bag and verify that both are the right size. Also, hang robes so they will not be wrinkled.

Seniors who owe Fees

Senior fees and any outstanding fees must be paid before a student participates in the graduation ceremony. If you have questions about any fees, please contact Jennifer Dessecker in the ACHS front office.

Handicapped parking

Let Officer Millsaps know if any guests will need handicap parking. Handicapped parking will be located at the Field House parking lot.

Arrival time for graduates

Seniors need to be dressed in their cap and gown and seated in the auditorium by 6:00 on Friday, May 27. Make sure your guests know to arrive by 7:00 and do not be late! Late attendees will not be admitted.

Senior Parade of Cars

After the graduation ceremony, seniors are invited to participate in a “parade” through downtown Taylorsville. A police escort for the senior cars will lead students out of ACHS and travel Liledoun to Main Avenue east to Boston Road.

Family, friends, and members of the community will be allowed to park along the processional route to cheer on the graduates as they drive through.

Seniors who choose to participate in the “parade” should enter through the Liledoun gate and park in the Sophomore parking lot. Only one vehicle per senior graduate will be allowed in the processional. The vehicle must be driven by a parent or guardian. Vehicles must be cars, trucks, SUV’s, or minivans with a valid registration and insurance. No golf carts or motorcycles will be allowed. Larger vehicles such as box trucks, limousines, RV’s, buses, utility trailers, or 15 passenger vans will not be permitted. Each car will be allowed as many passengers as permitted by law. Students are allowed to decorate their vehicles and should arrive with their cars already decorated.

Mr. Tomlin will have tickets for the parade parking on Friday morning at graduation practice, one per graduate.