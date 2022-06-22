| logout
Officers seek missing person
Sheriff Chris Bowman, along with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, is still seeking information leading to the whereabouts of Bethany Lee Brown. Ms. Brown was last seen on April 8, 2022. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Lieutenant Dennis Foster at 828-632-1111 or Alexander County Crime Stoppers at 828-632-8555.
A $500 reward is being offered by Alexander County Crime Stoppers for information leading to the location of Ms. Brown.