Taylorsville gang member arrested in drug bust

A Taylorsville man who is a gang member was arrested, along with an Iredell County woman, in a narcotics case last week.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell stated that on Friday, June 24, 2022, investigators with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division with the assistance of Road Patrol Deputies executed a narcotics search warrant at 1484 Charlotte Highway.

Narcotics investigators had received information about Christine Yvonne Mays actively selling and distributing Crystal Methamphetamine from 1484 Charlotte Highway. Surveillance operations were established in the area. The undercover investigators were able to quickly verify the information as reliable and were eventually able to purchase Crystal Methamphetamine directly from Mays at the home.

When the search warrant was executed, investigators and deputies located Mays and a man identified as Allen Jennings Campbell, along with two other individuals inside the home.

A search of the property uncovered a hidden handgun inside the bedroom where Allen Campbell was staying and a total of 22.76 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine valued at just over $2,000.00.

Christine Yvonne Mays, of Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, and Allen Jennings Campbell, of Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center.

Mays was charged with: Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Crystal Methamphetamine and Felony Maintaining a Residence for the Sale or Use of a Controlled Substance. Magistrate M. Nethken issued a $50,000.00 secured bond on these charges. Mays’ criminal history includes: DWI Level 5, Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana, DWI Level 2, Misdemeanor Resisting a Public Officer, Six Counts of Felony Obtain Property by False Pretense, Hit and Run Failing to Stop, DWI Level 3, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Felony Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Misdemeanor School Attendance Law Violence.

Campbell was charged with: Felony Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine and Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Magistrate Daniel Chambers issued a $20,000.00 secured bond on these charges. Campbell’s criminal history includes: Misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property, Misdemeanor Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile, Misdemeanor Resisting a Public Officer, Two Counts of Felony Indecent Liberties with a Minor, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Three Counts of Failure to Register New Address as a Sex Offender, Felony Fail to Register as a Sex Offender, Felony Sex Offender Using a Social Networking Site.

He is a Registered Sex Offender and a verified member of the Nazi Low Riders Gang by the North Carolina Department Of Adult Corrections.