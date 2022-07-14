Buy Local Challenge winners named
Top Prize winners
• Grand Prize, $1,000 Spree – Sharon George
• Second Prize, Dollywood passes – Joy Barber
• Third Prize, $100 winner – Emily Blankenship
• Merchant winner, trip – Think Pink Auctions
Individual business prize drawings
• Ace Bethlehem Hardware ($50 Ace Hardware gift certificate) – Debbie Hefner
• Adams Funeral Home ($25 Crossroads Grill gift certificate) – Wanda A. Deal; ($25 Country Roads Greenhouse) – Cameron Deal
• Alexander Funeral Service ($25 Trading Post gift certificate) – Lynn Keller
• Antiques & Pawn ($75 gift certificate) – Connie Mack Deal
• Apple City BBQ ($25 gift cert.) – Carmen Steele
• Beasley Power Equipment ($25 gift certificate) – Sarah McCurdy
• Bethlehem Pharmacy ($50 Ace Hardware gift certificate) – Barbara Sinclair
• Carolina Farm Credit ($25 Giovanni’s gift cert.) – Robert Chapman
• Country Road Greenhouse ($50 gift certificate) – Naomi Nedrow
• Country Town Tire (oil change, tire rotation) – Rebecca Harrington
• CVCC Alexander Center for Education ($25 CVCC gift certificate) – Janice Howard
• Giovanni’s Pizza ($25 gift cert.) – Paula Cline
• Hendren Insurance Agency, Inc. ($50 cash) – Ruth Dial
• Holland Chiropractic – Stephanie Robinette
• Hwy. 16 Superette ($50 gas cards) – Nicole Plunkett, Craig Lackey, Jondy Elder, and Laurie Taylor
• Impressions ($25 gift cert.) – Ronda Fagan
• Johnson’s Milling ($25 gift cert.) – Scott Echerd
• Koto’s Restaurant ($25 gift cert.) – Michael Mecimore
• Liberty Storage Solutions ($50 Mays Meats gift certificate) – Lorraine Saldana
• Linney’s Mill (handmade basket, flour) – Sherry Byrd
• Little Stitches ($75 gift cert.) – Marsha Zimmerman
• Main Street Tire ($50 gift card) – Claude Pittman
• Mays Meats ($50 gift cert.) – Margret Eastman
• Office Practice of Pharmacy ($25 gift card) – Tiffany Miller
• Peoples Drug Store ($100 Market Basket gas card) – Donald Guion
• PJ’s Bethlehem Seafood ($25 gift certificate) – Debbie Hefner
• Sam Davis Properties (Door wreath from Wildflowers) – Kay Warren
• Scotty’s Hometown Grill ($25 gift certificates) – Wanda Harrington and Paul Oien, Sr.
• Sipe Lumber Company (Karcher 1800 PSI pressure washer) – Amber Jones
• Sweet Magnolia ($25 gift cert.) – Nancy Gentle
• Taylorsville Savings Bank ($25 Scotty’s gift cert.) – Kermit Sipe; ($25 Crossroads Grill gift cert.) – Kay Johnson; ($25 Teens & Deen’s gift cert.) – Margaret Southers; ($25 Giovanni’s gift cert.) – Mary Alice Mayberry; ($25 Brushy Mtn. Golf Course gift cert.) – Robert Gant
• The Dairy Bar ($25 gift cert.) – Tina Blankenship
• The Taylorsville Times (Crawdads tickets) – Ruth James
• Think Pink Auctions ($50 gift cert.) – Tiffany Primm
• Think Pink Marketplace ($50 gift cert.) – Kim Ramsey
• Town & Country Drug ($100 gas card to Hwy. 16 Superette) – Virginia F. Deal
• Town of Taylorsville ($25 Scotty’s gift cert.) – Connie Mack Deal; (park rental) – Julie Sebastian
• Tractor Supply Company ($50 gift card) – Virginia F. Deal
• True Value Hardware of Taylorsville ($50 gift certificate) – Hope Crolius