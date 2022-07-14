Buy Local Challenge winners named

Top Prize winners

• Grand Prize, $1,000 Spree – Sharon George

• Second Prize, Dollywood passes – Joy Barber

• Third Prize, $100 winner – Emily Blankenship

• Merchant winner, trip – Think Pink Auctions

Individual business prize drawings

• Ace Bethlehem Hardware ($50 Ace Hardware gift certificate) – Debbie Hefner

• Adams Funeral Home ($25 Crossroads Grill gift certificate) – Wanda A. Deal; ($25 Country Roads Greenhouse) – Cameron Deal

• Alexander Funeral Service ($25 Trading Post gift certificate) – Lynn Keller

• Antiques & Pawn ($75 gift certificate) – Connie Mack Deal

• Apple City BBQ ($25 gift cert.) – Carmen Steele

• Beasley Power Equipment ($25 gift certificate) – Sarah McCurdy

• Bethlehem Pharmacy ($50 Ace Hardware gift certificate) – Barbara Sinclair

• Carolina Farm Credit ($25 Giovanni’s gift cert.) – Robert Chapman

• Country Road Greenhouse ($50 gift certificate) – Naomi Nedrow

• Country Town Tire (oil change, tire rotation) – Rebecca Harrington

• CVCC Alexander Center for Education ($25 CVCC gift certificate) – Janice Howard

• Giovanni’s Pizza ($25 gift cert.) – Paula Cline

• Hendren Insurance Agency, Inc. ($50 cash) – Ruth Dial

• Holland Chiropractic – Stephanie Robinette

• Hwy. 16 Superette ($50 gas cards) – Nicole Plunkett, Craig Lackey, Jondy Elder, and Laurie Taylor

• Impressions ($25 gift cert.) – Ronda Fagan

• Johnson’s Milling ($25 gift cert.) – Scott Echerd

• Koto’s Restaurant ($25 gift cert.) – Michael Mecimore

• Liberty Storage Solutions ($50 Mays Meats gift certificate) – Lorraine Saldana

• Linney’s Mill (handmade basket, flour) – Sherry Byrd

• Little Stitches ($75 gift cert.) – Marsha Zimmerman

• Main Street Tire ($50 gift card) – Claude Pittman

• Mays Meats ($50 gift cert.) – Margret Eastman

• Office Practice of Pharmacy ($25 gift card) – Tiffany Miller

• Peoples Drug Store ($100 Market Basket gas card) – Donald Guion

• PJ’s Bethlehem Seafood ($25 gift certificate) – Debbie Hefner

• Sam Davis Properties (Door wreath from Wildflowers) – Kay Warren

• Scotty’s Hometown Grill ($25 gift certificates) – Wanda Harrington and Paul Oien, Sr.

• Sipe Lumber Company (Karcher 1800 PSI pressure washer) – Amber Jones

• Sweet Magnolia ($25 gift cert.) – Nancy Gentle

• Taylorsville Savings Bank ($25 Scotty’s gift cert.) – Kermit Sipe; ($25 Crossroads Grill gift cert.) – Kay Johnson; ($25 Teens & Deen’s gift cert.) – Margaret Southers; ($25 Giovanni’s gift cert.) – Mary Alice Mayberry; ($25 Brushy Mtn. Golf Course gift cert.) – Robert Gant

• The Dairy Bar ($25 gift cert.) – Tina Blankenship

• The Taylorsville Times (Crawdads tickets) – Ruth James

• Think Pink Auctions ($50 gift cert.) – Tiffany Primm

• Think Pink Marketplace ($50 gift cert.) – Kim Ramsey

• Town & Country Drug ($100 gas card to Hwy. 16 Superette) – Virginia F. Deal

• Town of Taylorsville ($25 Scotty’s gift cert.) – Connie Mack Deal; (park rental) – Julie Sebastian

• Tractor Supply Company ($50 gift card) – Virginia F. Deal

• True Value Hardware of Taylorsville ($50 gift certificate) – Hope Crolius