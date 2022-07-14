 Skip to content
July 14, 2022

Buy Local Challenge winners named

Top Prize winners

• Grand Prize, $1,000 Spree – Sharon George
• Second Prize, Dollywood passes – Joy Barber
• Third Prize, $100 winner – Emily Blankenship
• Merchant winner, trip – Think Pink Auctions

GRAND PRIZE $1,000 WINNER — The lucky winner of the $1,000 Alexander County Shopping Spree in the 2022 Taylorsville Times/Alexander County EDC Buy Local Challenge was Sharon George, of Taylorsville, above right. She chose to take the shopping spree with $250 to Sweet Magnolia Shoppe, $200 to Little Stitches, $250 to Burkes Outlet, $200 to Walmart, and $100 to Pleasantries. She is shown with Times’ General Manager Steve Garland.

 

WINS DOLLYWOOD TRIP — Times’ General Manager Steve Garland is shown presenting The Taylorsville Times/Alexander EDC Buy Local Challenge second prize winner Joy Barber her prize, a 2-day pass to Dollywood and a one night stay.

 

WINS $100 — Emily Blankenship, above, was drawn as the $100 winner in the 2022 The Taylorsville Times/Alexander EDC Buy Local Challenge. She is shown with one year old Nevaeh Johnson.

 

WINS BILTMORE ANNUAL PASS — Aimee Cozad of Think Pink Marketplace and Think Pink Auctions was the winner of two annual passes to the Biltmore Estate. Mrs. Cozad was the participating merchant winner for the Buy Local Challenge promotion.

Individual business prize drawings

• Ace Bethlehem Hardware ($50 Ace Hardware gift certificate) – Debbie Hefner
• Adams Funeral Home ($25 Crossroads Grill gift certificate) – Wanda A. Deal; ($25 Country Roads Greenhouse) – Cameron Deal
• Alexander Funeral Service ($25 Trading Post gift certificate) – Lynn Keller
• Antiques & Pawn ($75 gift certificate) – Connie Mack Deal
• Apple City BBQ ($25 gift cert.) – Carmen Steele
• Beasley Power Equipment ($25 gift certificate) – Sarah McCurdy
• Bethlehem Pharmacy ($50 Ace Hardware gift certificate) – Barbara Sinclair
• Carolina Farm Credit ($25 Giovanni’s gift cert.) – Robert Chapman
• Country Road Greenhouse ($50 gift certificate) – Naomi Nedrow
• Country Town Tire (oil change, tire rotation) – Rebecca Harrington
• CVCC Alexander Center for Education ($25 CVCC gift certificate) – Janice Howard
• Giovanni’s Pizza ($25 gift cert.) – Paula Cline
• Hendren Insurance Agency, Inc. ($50 cash) – Ruth Dial
• Holland Chiropractic – Stephanie Robinette
• Hwy. 16 Superette ($50 gas cards) – Nicole Plunkett, Craig Lackey, Jondy Elder, and Laurie Taylor
• Impressions ($25 gift cert.) – Ronda Fagan
• Johnson’s Milling ($25 gift cert.) – Scott Echerd
• Koto’s Restaurant ($25 gift cert.) – Michael Mecimore
• Liberty Storage Solutions ($50 Mays Meats gift certificate) – Lorraine Saldana
• Linney’s Mill (handmade basket, flour) – Sherry Byrd
• Little Stitches ($75 gift cert.) – Marsha Zimmerman
• Main Street Tire ($50 gift card) – Claude Pittman
• Mays Meats ($50 gift cert.) – Margret Eastman
• Office Practice of Pharmacy ($25 gift card) – Tiffany Miller
• Peoples Drug Store ($100 Market Basket gas card) – Donald Guion
• PJ’s Bethlehem Seafood ($25 gift certificate) – Debbie Hefner
• Sam Davis Properties (Door wreath from Wildflowers) – Kay Warren
• Scotty’s Hometown Grill ($25 gift certificates) – Wanda Harrington and Paul Oien, Sr.
• Sipe Lumber Company (Karcher 1800 PSI pressure washer) – Amber Jones
• Sweet Magnolia ($25 gift cert.) – Nancy Gentle
• Taylorsville Savings Bank ($25 Scotty’s gift cert.) – Kermit Sipe; ($25 Crossroads Grill gift cert.) – Kay Johnson; ($25 Teens & Deen’s gift cert.) – Margaret Southers; ($25 Giovanni’s gift cert.) – Mary Alice Mayberry; ($25 Brushy Mtn. Golf Course gift cert.) – Robert Gant
• The Dairy Bar ($25 gift cert.) – Tina Blankenship
• The Taylorsville Times (Crawdads tickets) – Ruth James
• Think Pink Auctions ($50 gift cert.) – Tiffany Primm
• Think Pink Marketplace ($50 gift cert.) – Kim Ramsey
• Town & Country Drug ($100 gas card to Hwy. 16 Superette) – Virginia F. Deal
• Town of Taylorsville ($25 Scotty’s gift cert.) – Connie Mack Deal; (park rental) – Julie Sebastian
• Tractor Supply Company ($50 gift card) – Virginia F. Deal
• True Value Hardware of Taylorsville ($50 gift certificate) – Hope Crolius

