Margie I. Spry, 100, of Taylorsville, passed away on August 8, 2022, at Catawba Valley Assisted Living at Rock Barn in Claremont.

Margie was born October 13, 1921, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Willis Dwight Icenhour and Minnie Warren Icenhour.

Margie retired from Cannon Mills after 40-plus years of employment. She was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church in Hiddenite. She enjoyed doing artwork and craft work and also loved to travel.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Venson “Ben” Presson and Luther Spry; sisters, Bernice, and Hilta; and brothers, Asa, Gravey, Hayden, Lynn, and Jeral.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her step-daughter, Carol Allison (Rick); her step-son, David Spry; several step-grandchildren; her sisters, Blenda Icenhour and Patsy Bentley (Belva); and her sister-in-law, Geraldine Sharpe.

There will be a book signing from Noon until 5 p.m., Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home. There will be no formal services.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

