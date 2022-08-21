LeRoy Babcock Sr., 89, of Stony Point, passed on August 21, 2022, at his home after an extended illness.

LeRoy was born in Stony Point, New York, on August 18, 1933, to the late Claude Babcock and Della Conklin Babcock.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Jean Babcock; eight brothers, Ira Babcock, Bertram Babcock, Clarence Babcock, Roland Babcock, Meredith Babcock, Donald Babcock, Douglas Babcock, and Robert Babcock; and a sister, Marie Peterson.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, LeRoy Babcock Jr. and wife Erin of Stony Point; two brothers, Ken Babcock and Al Babcock; and two sisters, Jeanette Strassburg and Catherine Peterson. He had three grandchildren, Riley Babcock, Landon Babcock, and Bentley Babcock, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Clergy Aaron Macemore will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Stony Point Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Babcock Family.