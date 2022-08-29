Mary Ruth Bowman Little, 90, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at Carolina Caring in Catawba County.

Mrs. Little was born on June 26, 1932, in Alexander County, to the late McRee L. Bowman and Fleta Grace Honeycutt Bowman. Mary was a member of Transformation Church of Hickory. Mary loved babysitting her grandchildren, quilting, cooking, and made the best fried apple pies. Mrs. Little loved being with her family.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Junior Edward Little; sisters, Kathleen Wooten and Ruby Fox Warren; and brothers, Paul Bowman, George Bowman, and Leo Bowman.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mary include her children, Wanda Little, Pam Barber (Jimmy), Johnny Little (Debbie), and Donna Woodring (Randy); sister, Rachel Church; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and special friends.

A special thanks to the Carolina Caring team.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 2, 2022, at Alexander Funeral Service from 1:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. The funeral service will follow on Friday, September 2, 2022, in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be in Old Pisgah Cemetery in Bethlehem. Chaplain Kim Dowell will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.