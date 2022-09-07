Shooting: person of interest in custody on other charges

Authorities have announced an arrest in connection with the August 29, 2022, lunchtime shooting in the West End of Taylorsville.

Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman noted that person of interest Kalill Kisa James Isbell, age 19, turned himself in at the Alexander County Law Enforcement Center on Sunday, September 4, with an attorney present.

Bowman said Isbell was arrested due to an outstanding Failure To Appear warrant from Avery County. Isbell was brought to the law enforcement center by his attorney and was instructed not to talk with us,” said Bowman.

The chief said that Avery County law officers picked up Isbell from the Alexander County Detention Center on Monday regarding those warrants.

Isbell has not been charged in the Taylorsville shooting.

The shooting victim, a man in his early 20s, had severe injuries from two gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital for treatment. No other information was released on the victim except that he is refusing to cooperate with police, said Bowman.

Chief Bowman indicated that, at first, officers believed the incident was a drive-by shooting. However, it was later learned the shooter exited a vehicle and fired at a man in behind the parking lots of Casa Mexico restaurant and KFC/Taco Bell. The shooter then left the scene in a silver-colored passenger car, possibly a Hyundai, with front end damage.

Schools in the area were placed on lockdown on the day of the shooting.

A number of evidence markers were seen on Westgate Drive, which runs south of NC 90 beside Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell and Casa Mexico. Law enforcement officers had cordoned off the crime scene with police tape.

Bowman said 30 9mm rounds were fired by the shooter, believed to be from a handgun. In addition to the two bullets which struck the victim, a grease bin at Casa Mexico was hit, the block wall surrounding the dumpster was hit, the drive thru clearance sign was hit, and the KFC building was hit. An unoccupied work truck in the parking lot of KFC was also hit. It belonged to Resource Environmental Solutions, of Virginia, said Chief Bowman.

If you have information on the shooting, call the Taylorsville Police Dept. at 828-632-2218 or Alexander County Crime Stoppers, 828-632-8555.