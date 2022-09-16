Man wanted after running from officers

Pennell was last seen wearing camoflauge shorts, a black shirt with sleeves cut out, light brown boots, a gray cap, and a blue bandana.

Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Richard Eugene Pennell, age 42, DOB 4/18/1980.

Pennell fled from a vehicle stop on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, on Mountain Ridge Church Road in the Ellendale Community of Alexander County. Anyone with information, please call ACSO Communications at 828-632-2911 or Crimestoppers at 828-632-8555.