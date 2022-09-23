Patsy Jolly Stepp, 68, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at her home.

Patsy was born July 31, 1954, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Ross J. Shook and Willie Mae Shook.

She worked as a CNA for In Home Health Care and was a member of Shining Light Baptist Church, where she loved to sing in the choir. She enjoyed anything outdoors-camping and fishing. She also loved playing solitaire, crafting, sewing, and going to yard sales on Saturday mornings.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jackie Jolly; a sister, Shirley Schronce; and a brother, Glenn Shook.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her husband, Randy Stepp of the home; her daughter, Kerry Jolly Ratliff (Scott) of Taylorsville; her son, Ross Darren Jolly of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Josh Ratliff, Cortney Ratliff, Sabrina Jolly, and Destiney Jolly; her great-grandchildren, Eli Embler, Ella May Jolly, and Gunner Abe Sharpe; her sisters, twin – Peggy Shook of Taylorsville, and Alice Hinceman of Supply; and a number of other family members and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, September 26, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Mike Cothren will officiate. Burial will follow in the Shining Light Baptist Church Cemetery on Black Oak Ridge Road, Taylorsville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Shining Light Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

