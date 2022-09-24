Stephanie Dale Campbell, 40, of Statesville, passed away September 24, 2022, at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Stephanie was born May 31, 1982, in Iredell County, to the late Tommy Manners and Dale Campbell of Statesville. Stephanie was a restaurant worker and of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish her memory in addition to her mother, include her grandmother, Mildred Campbell of Statesville, and five children.

There will be no formal service arrangements at this time.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Campbell Family.