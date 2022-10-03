Shelba Carter Pruett was a beacon that shined a loving light on all who knew her. Now, her light shines on within her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and the countless number of friends she considered family.

On October 3, Shelba left her earthly body to be with the Lord after spending a fruitful 83 years being a wife, creating a loving home, and raising children to rejoin her parents and husband of 51 years. There was never a closed door or a moment without laughter in her home, just the way she liked it.

Born on December 26, 1938, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, to the late Fred G. Carter and Ethel Dobbins Carter Rogers, their only child epitomized a true Southern Belle. She attended Converse College and married her childhood sweetheart, James Emmett Pruett, in April 1959, who preceded her in death in May 2010. While “Em” was earning a degree at what is now Clemson University, Shelba had two children.

Weaving textiles into their lives, Shelba and Em added two more children, with all four soon bringing home additional “children” throughout the years to experience the same unconditional love they received after settling into the Bethlehem Community in Alexander County in 1978.

Boundless in her compassion, Shelba volunteered with organizations that were dear to her heart including Special Olympics of Alexander County and Frye Regional Medical Center, owned and operated We Care Day Care in Bethlehem, was a serious Clemson fan (Go Tigers), loved the Atlanta Braves, bird watching, reading, challenging herself with crossword puzzles, and was an active member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Although she will be missed more than words can express, her legendary sourdough bread, fried okra, “Mee-Maw Snacks,” and Christmas goodies will live on with those fortunate enough to have her recipes.

She leaves behind children, Pamela Pruett (David Kerley) of Granite Falls, James Emmett Pruett Jr. “Jay” (Renee) of Bethlehem, Amy Pruett of Bethlehem, and Phil Pruett “Bubba” (Karen) of Hickory; grandchildren, Randall Quarles, Matthew Quarles (Rachel), Phillip Pruett Jr. (Emily-Kate), Jackson Pruett (Lacey), Savannah Pruett, Anna Quarles, Stephanie Ayers, Suzanne Jackson, Meisha Russell, Jake Kerley, and Savannah Carlton; 21 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Vahnita “Sissy” Pruett Strickland Brown (Jerry) and Betty Jo Pruett; bonus child, Lynn Zeiger; cousins, nieces, nephews, and many others whom she would have adopted had their parents let them.

A receiving with the family will take place at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Friday, October 7, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a funeral to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks you to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Bethlehem Baptist Church-Building Fund, 7500 NC Highway 127, Taylorsville, NC 28681; Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605; and Special Olympics of Alexander County, 45 Wildoak Circle, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A special thank you to Alexander Funeral Home of Taylorsville for taking care of the final details.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.