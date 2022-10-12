Apple Festival is Saturday, Oct. 15



The 32nd Annual Taylorsville Apple Festival is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., said Festival Executive Director Gina Kay Honosky.

The streets of Taylorsville will fill to overflowing for the annual festival, which draws an estimated 35,000 attendees and hosts over 400 booths including rides. The festival provides a fantastic assortment of entertainment, food, and vendors.

In honor of the “apple” in the festival title, the event always hosts an Apple Peeling Contest, Apple Desert Contest, an apple theme booth decorating contest, and multiple apple vendors from which to buy cider, bagged apples, etc.

“We have been receiving many calls about this year’s event and just wanted to let you all know that we have been working on this year’s festival since the Spring,” said Honosky.

“We are getting the feeling that this year’s festival will be the largest one to date,” said Honosky.

Those with any questions should call the Apple Festival office at 828-632-2999. See the special festival booklet included in this week’s print edition of The Times.