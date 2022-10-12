Heather Elizabeth Ratliff, 39, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at her home.

Heather was born May 1, 1983, in Orange County, the daughter of Deborah Hazzard Gilbert and Duane Gilbert.

Including her parents, those left to cherish and honor her memories include her grandfather, Walter Wesley Hazzard; her sister, Amber Nicole Ratliff of Timberlake; and her brother, Gregory Gene Ratliff, Jr. of Graham.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Noon, Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Antioch Baptist Church, 677 Antioch Church Road, Timberlake, NC 27583. Rev. M. David Chambers will officiate.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.