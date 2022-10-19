Billy Gray Hauser, 83, of Hiddenite, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his home.

Billy was born in Surry County to the late Jennie Edwards Hauser. Billy was a good countryman and had a great love for his family and his country.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Jean Curry Hauser.

Left to cherish his memory is a daughter, Robin Prichard of Conover.

A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, October 25, at 9:00 a.m. at the Stony Point Cemetery.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Billy Hauser Family.