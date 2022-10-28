Lindsey Frank Sharpe, 79, of Statesville, passed away on October 28, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

Lindsey was born April 24, 1943, in Alexander County, to the late Chalmer Sharpe and Ozell Cruse Sharpe. Lindsey retired from Carolina Tractor after 40 years and was a member of South River United Methodist Church. He was an avid Ford man and loved racing and NASCAR.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Barbara Martin Sharpe; a son, Lee Sharpe; a brother, Gerald Sharpe; and a sister, Colleen Caldwell. He was also preceded in death by his loyal pet companions, Foxy, JoJo, and Penny.

Those left to cherish his memory include a son, Martin Sharpe of Huntersville; a daughter, Kelly Bruce and husband Ricky of Statesville; a sister, Joanne Walker of Charlotte; two grandchildren, Shane Bruce and Jeremy Bruce; and two great-grandchildren, Carolina Bruce and Dalton Bruce.

Services are incomplete at this time.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Sharpe Family.