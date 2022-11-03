Edward Jackson Lackey Jr., 80, of Stony Point, passed away November 3, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Iredell County.

He was born on March 25, 1942, in Stony Point, to the late Elizabeth and Edward (Jack) Lackey.

Edward was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dixie Eileen Jurney Lackey.

Those left to cherish his memory include three sons, Vernon Lackey of Stony Point, Robert Lackey and wife Susan of Dover, and Daniel Lackey and wife Andrea of Stony Point; six grandchildren, Summer Lackey Holbrook and husband Sam, Hannah Lackey, Chelsey Lackey Hart and husband Alex, and Kendra Lackey (Thomas), all of Stony Point, and Faydra (Billy) and Carson Lackey of Dover; a great-grandchild on the way, baby Hart; and four siblings, Tom Lackey and wife Ann, Donald Lackey, Pat Blok and husband Hank, and David Lackey and wife Jan.

Edward was a member of the Stony Point High School Class of 1960. In school, he was a member of the basketball team and the FFA. He received his Associate degree from Mitchell College where he was also a member of Mitchell’s choir. He then completed a rigorous apprenticeship in tool and die-making.

Edward would rise at 1 a.m. every morning to milk the cows on his dairy farm in Stony Point. He would then head to work at Zimmer where he was an accomplished tool and die-maker. Edward was known for his hard work, soft spot for children, and being able to perform complex math calculations in his head.

Once retired, he enjoyed spending quality time with his sons and grandchildren. He especially enjoyed sitting on his front porch and watching hummingbirds eat while he held one of his cats. He spent many weekends traveling in the North Carolina Mountains with his wife or enjoying dirt track races with his younger brother. Edward was a faithful member of Stony Point ARP Church.

A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at New Salem Presbyterian Church, 4415 Old Mountain Rd., Stony Point. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 6, 2022, 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., at New Salem Presbyterian Church.

Pallbearers include Carson Lackey, Ronnie Abernathy, Nick Russel, Alex Hart, Samuel Holbrook, Billy Elmore, and Hannah Lackey.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Lackey Family.