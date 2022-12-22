Clara Ruth Wike Shook, 89, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022.

She was born on March 9, 1933, in Catawba County, to the late Fred Wike and Minnie Herman Wike. Mrs. Shook was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church. She enjoyed doing genealogy research, shopping, knitting, and cooking. Clara loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Jack Shook, and daughter, Amy Herman.

Those left to cherish the memories of Clara include her son, Richard Shook (Debbie); grandsons, Andrew Shook (Anna) and Alan Shook (Karen); great-grandchildren, Alan Wade, Amber, Amy, Jacob and Trevor Shook; sisters, Shirley Shook (Harold) and Mary Lou Huffman; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will visit with friends Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held immediately after the visitation at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church. Rev. Kyle Lloyd will officiate.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Dudley Shoals Baptist Church, Granite Falls, NC 28630.

We would like to thank Glenda Miller for her excellent care for our mother.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

