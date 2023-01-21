Gwenda Marie Williams, 50, of Statesville, passed away on January 21, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Gwenda was born on August 24, 1972, in Petosky, Michigan, to the late Robert Lee Washburn and Kathleen Poirier Washburn. Gwenda loved her family and dogs. She would take in every single one if she was able. Gwenda never met a stranger.

Those left to cherish her memory include her two sons, Brandon Williams (Rebecca) and Dwayne Williams (BreAnna); a brother, Dan Washburn; three sisters, Lynn Bradshaw, Tara Childress, and Theresa Washburn; an aunt, Brenda Skop (Terry); best friend, Judy Lambert; three granddaughters, Jocellyn, Ember and Piper Williams; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at Fern Hill Baptist Church, 872 Fern Hill Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117. Burial will follow the service at the church cemetery. Pastor Jesse Stroud will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Memorials may be given to Iredell County Hospice at 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Williams Family.