Johnny Keith Blair, Keith as he was commonly called, was born February 24, 1961, in Sawmills, to Joe Keith Blair and Edna Mae Stamey Blair.

Keith went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, January 21, 2023, after a brief but brave fight against cancer.

He is survived by his mother, Edna Mae Stamey Blair, sister, Sonya Crouse of Granite Falls; and brother, Everett Blair of Granite Falls.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life Service on Sunday, February 5, 2023, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., at Ebenezer United Methodist Church Life Center, 4948 Burns Road, Granite Falls. Pastor Eric Lane and Retired Pastor Buford Pennell will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to findinghopeministries.org or Bethel Colony of Mercy.

