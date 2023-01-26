Fire claims home in Sugar Loaf

A home in the Sugar Loaf Community burned in a nighttime fire on Tuesday, Jan. 24, displacing two people.

According to Alexander County Fire Marshal Mark Earle, the fire was reported at 11:30 p.m. that night. Firefighters who arrived on the scene described heavy fire on the back porch of the doublewide mobile home at 840 Jolly Cemetery Road.

Sugar Loaf, Taylorsville (Central Alexander), and Vashti fire departments responded, along with Alexander County EMS, Sheriff’s Office, and Fire Marshal’s Office.

The home was completely destroyed inside by the fire, Earle said. American Red Cross is providing the two displaced occupants, Glenn Locklin and Mary Treuil, with shelter in a motel in a neighboring county.

Earle said the cause of the fire is undetermined but it is not believed to be suspicious.

The charred remains of the home rekindled on Thursday, Jan. 26, and this was reported to fire departments at 10:14 a.m., where smoke and flames were visible from as far away as Old Wilkesboro Road. Firefighters again responded and extinguished the fire.

Earle noted the wind had picked up Thursday morning, which likely contributed to the debris rekindling.