Bruce Eugene Benge, 61, of Statesville, passed away on February 3, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville after a brief illness.

Bruce was born September 12, 1961, in Iredell County, to the late Dallas Wesley Benge Sr. and Mary Lou Campbell Benge. Bruce was a construction worker and was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish his memory include Glenda Campbell of the home; two brothers, Barry Benge and Dallas Benge Jr., both of Statesville; and a sister, Peggy Swicewood of Hiddenite.

Services will be announced at a later date.

