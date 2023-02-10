Drug roundup nets multiple arrests

A local drug investigation has led to more than a dozen arrests, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell.

On February 8, 2023, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Taylorsville Police Department, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conducted a Drug round up named County Wide. This round up was a joint operation across the entire county dealing mainly with Methamphetamine. Other illegal narcotics was also seized during this operation. This operation was conducted over the last several months. North Carolina Probation and Parole assisted in the arrest of the listed individuals. As the result of Operation County Wide over 1 pound of methamphetamine was seized, several other types of controlled substances and firearms.

The following arrests were made:

• Michael Eugene Teague, W/M, age 67 of Taylorsville, was charged with 5 counts of trafficking methamphetamine, 2 counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, 3 counts of maintaining a dwelling, vehicle, or place to sell controlled substance, and 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Teague is scheduled for a first appearance on February 13, 2023, in District Court and is currently held under a $400,000.00 secured bond.

• Leslie Ann Austin, W/F, age 30 of Taylorsville, was charged with 3 counts of trafficking methamphetamine, 2 counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, 2 counts of maintaining a dwelling, vehicle, or place to sell controlled substance, 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and 2 counts of simple possession of schedule 4 controlled substance. Austin is scheduled for a first appearance on February 13, 2023, in District Court and is currently held under a $100,000.00 secured bond.

• Jason Tyler Dover, W/M, age 30 of Taylorsville, was charged with 2 counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, 2 counts of maintaining a dwelling, vehicle, or place to sell controlled substance, 4 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, 1 count of possession of firearm by a felon, 2 counts of possession with to manufacture, sell, or delivery schedule 6 controlled substance, 1 count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver schedule 4 controlled substance, 1 count of felony possession of schedule 1 controlled substance, 1 count carrying a concealed gun, 2 counts of simple possession of schedule 4 controlled substance, and 1 count of simple possession of schedule 2 controlled substance. Dover is scheduled for a first appearance on February 13, 2023, in District Court and is currently held under a $175,000.00 secured bond.

• Tabitha Dawn Morrison, W/F, age 30 of Stony Point, was charged with 1 count of trafficking methamphetamine, 1 count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, and 1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and 2 counts of simple possession of schedule 4 controlled substance. Morrison is scheduled for a first appearance on February 13, 2023, in District Court and is currently held under a $40,000.00 secured bond.

• Dakota Lee Deal, W/M, age 22 of Taylorsville, was charged with 1 count of possession of methamphetamine, 1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Deal is scheduled for a first appearance on February 13, 2023, in District Court and is currently held under a $7,500.00 secured bond.

• Nikki Tonya Horton, W/F, age 30 of Taylorsville, was charged with 3 counts of trafficking methamphetamine, 2 counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, 2 counts of maintaining a dwelling, vehicle, or place to sell controlled substance, 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and 2 counts of simple possession of schedule 4 controlled substance. Horton is scheduled for a first appearance on February 13, 2023, in District Court and is currently held under a $100,000.00 secured bond.

• Randy Mitchell Beard, W/M, age 42 of Hiddenite, was charged with 1 count of possession of schedule 2 controlled substance, 1 count of maintaining a dwelling, vehicle, or place to sell controlled substance, 1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and 1 count of simple possession of schedule 3 controlled substance. Beard is scheduled for a first appearance on February 13, 2023, in District court and is currently held under a $25,000.00 secured bond.

• Marshall Gordon Campbell, Jr., W/M, age 47 of Stony Point, was charged with 2 counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, 1 count of maintaining a dwelling, vehicle, or place to sell controlled substance, and 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Campbell is scheduled for a first appearance on February 13, 2023, in District Court and is currently held under a $50,000.00 secured bond.

• Reynaldo Mitchell Claudio, H/M, age 38 of Taylorsville, was charged with 1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Claudio is scheduled for a first appearance on March 20, 2023, in District court and is currently held under a $1,500.00 secured bond.

• Will Donovan Loudermelk, W/M age 37 of Taylorsville, was charged with 1 count of possession of methamphetamine, and 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Loudermelk is scheduled for a first appearance on February 13, 2023, in District court and is currently held under a $10,000.00 secured bond.

• Derrick James Lowe, W/M age 36 of Taylorsville, was charged with 1 count of felony possession of schedule 1 controlled substance, and 1 count of simple possession of schedule 6 controlled substance. Lowe is scheduled for a first appearance on February 13, 2023, in District Court and is currently held under a $7,500.00 secured bond.

• Ronnie William McCurdy, B/M age 30 of Taylorsville charged with 1 count of trafficking methamphetamine, 1 count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, and 1 count of selling Methamphetamine. McCurdy is scheduled for a first appearance on February 13, 2023, in District court and is currently held under a $75,000.00 secured bond.

• Roger Thomas Hamby, W/M age 35 Hiddenite, charged with 1 count of possession of methamphetamine, and 1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Hamby is scheduled for a first appearance on February 13, 2023, in District Court and is currently held under a $10,000.00 secured bond.

As result of the operation, these additional arrests were made:

• Joshua Allen Jones, W/M age 32 of Taylorsville, was charged with 1 count of failure to comply with child support. James is scheduled for a first appearance on February 10, 2023, in District Court and is currently held under a $1,000.00 cash bond.

• Shana Elyse Teague, W/F age 34 of Taylorsville, was charged with 1 count driving while license is revoked. Teague is scheduled for a first appearance on March 20, 2023, in District Court and is currently held under a $1,000.00 secured bond.

• Joseph Carroll Mathews, W/M age 44 of Taylorsville, was charged with 1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia, 2 counts of misdemeanor larceny, and 2 counts of shoplifting concealment of goods. Mathews is scheduled for a first appearance on March 20, 2023, in District Court and is currently held under a $2,500.00 secured bond.

• Billy Jack Akers, W/M age 55 of Stony Point, was charged with 1 count of harboring a fugitive. Akers is scheduled for a first appearance on March 13, 2023, in District Court and is currently held under a $5,000.00 secured bond.

• Ashley Marie Ratliff, W/F age 31 of Taylorsville, was charged with 1 count of resisting a public officer. Ratliff is scheduled for a first appearance on March 20, 2023, in District Court and is currently held under a $1,500.00 secured bond.

• Jared Lee Parks, W/M age 26 of Stony Point, was charged with 1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and 1 count of resisting a public officer. Parks is scheduled for a first appearance on March 20, 2023, in District Court and is currently held under a $2,000.00 secured bond.

The investigation is continuing and more arrests are anticipated.