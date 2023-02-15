Daniel Edmund Yell, 73, of Taylorsville, passed away on February 15, 2023, at his home after a brief illness.

Dan was born September 15, 1950, in Muskegon, Michigan, to the late Horace Yell and Maude Sanford Godzik. Dan married Audrey Lynn Snider in 1982. In 1983, they moved to Alaska where he worked as an industrial painter. Dan took great joy in knowing their children were kind, capable, and hard-working. Above all, Dan loved the Lord Jesus and is now at home with him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Clayton Daniel Yell, and a sister, Joan Yell.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Audrey Lynn Snider Yell of the home; two sons, Cole Michael Yell (Ramie Bonnie) of Oregon, and Daniel Edmund Yell II of Alaska; three daughters, Venus Marie Snider and husband Christopher Riley of Michigan, Danell Barbara Yell of North Dakota, and Trisha Arenas and husband Mike of Michigan; three sisters, Constance Vallenga, Roxanne Sighns, and Janice Chanez; 12 grandchildren, Toshi, Violet, Gloria, Emily, Mosha, Kaj, Esmae, Myles, Ember, Luke, Evylan, and Thomas; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Yell Family.