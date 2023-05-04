John Willie Campbell, 68, of Union Grove, passed away May 4, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville.

John was born July 9, 1954, in Iredell County, to the late Lealdon Campbell and Eloise Speaks. John worked as a crane operator.

Those left to cherish his memory include a daughter, Amelia Heidi Campbell Smith of Charlotte; two brothers, Albert Lee and Charles; and two sisters, Maudie Lou and Becky.

Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 3:15 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at Chapman Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Campbell Cemetery in Union Grove.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Campbell Family.