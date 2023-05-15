Rosa Lee Bentley Johnson, 82, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, in Iredell County.

She was born to the late JB Bentley and Matie Mae Moxley Bentley on Thursday, November 12, 1939, in Wilkes County. During her working career, Mrs. Johnson worked in the service industry as the manager of Bonanza Steak House. She enjoyed yardwork, gardening, and working in her she-shed. Rosa also loved crafting and was a wine enthusiast.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jr. Bentley and Cleve Bentley; a sister, Ella Jennings; and a grandchild, Austin Cole Brooks.

Those left to cherish the memories of Rosa include her husband of over 30 years, Ronald Eugene Johnson; son, Chris Johnson (Kim) of Montana; daughter, Serena Johnson Wyatt (Floyd) of Wilkes County; sisters, Carlene Fuller and Stephanie Johnson; brothers, Andrew Bentley and Lester Bentley; grandchildren, Robert Johnson (Jamie), Bryan Yonce, Kelly Anne Palma, Kaleigh Johnson, and Kadence Johnson; great-grandchildren, Roman Johnson, Kandice Johnson, Reyna Johnson, and Payton Mikle; special nieces, Deborah Hunt (Kevin) and Linda Luchsinger; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 3:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at Mt. Zion Methodist Church, 3128 Mt. Zion Ch Rd., Piney Creek, NC 28663.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

